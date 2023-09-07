MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The oppressive heat continues across the area today. We will once again see high temperatures well into the 90s inland and near 90 along the coast. The heat index will be slightly better today, topping out between 98 to 102 degrees. No records are in jeopardy for today.

Tonight will be muggy and mild with temperatures remaining above average. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-70s at the coast and low-70s inland.

Some relief is on the way for tomorrow. It is not going to be as hot as high temperatures will be in the low-90s inland and mid-80s at the coast, but the beautiful sky conditions will pause throughout the day tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase for Saturday as a front stalls across the area; temperatures will decrease slightly.

The front should finally start to move off the coast by Monday, and we’ll briefly dry out. It will be sunny and dry for Tuesday with another cold front set to move in Wednesday with more storms.