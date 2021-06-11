Another hot, humid, and stormy afternoon to start the weekend

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The warm, humid weather will continue today with more scattered afternoon storms. Highs again will top out around 90° inland, the upper 80s along the coast. It will feel more like the mid-90s with the high humidity.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas today, then push south of the area on Saturday. This will cool it down a little bit for the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s. It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with showers and thunderstorms, then we will dry out Sunday with sunshine returning.

Most places will be dry Sunday and Monday, and it will warm back into the 90s away from the coast Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through late Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop back into the 80s by Thursday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.