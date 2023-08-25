MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The heat and humidity is back for the weekend. The cooler weather we have enjoyed the past couple of days is over. High temperatures today will be at least 5 degrees above average in the Pee Dee will the mid-90s to 100 degrees in the forecast. The heat index will make it feel like 100-105 degrees. Along the Grand Strand, high temperatures will be in the upper-80s with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. Temperatures again warmer than normal in the mid-70s.

Hot, humid weather continues Saturday with some spots in the upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits for all. A cold front will move into the area Saturday night, bringing scattered thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 risk for severe weather in the Pee Dee with gusty winds as the only concern.

Storm chances will linger for Sunday as the front stalls across the area, but temperatures will not be as hot. The heat index will remain in the triple digits. The triple-digit heat indices will break on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances remaining in place. For Wednesday and Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure which is forecasted to impact the Gulf coast of Florida and then scoot up the east coast. For us, this means a couple of inches of rain, wind, and dangerous surf conditions. It looks like this will be a tropical depression, but a tropical storm cannot be ruled out; however, this is 5-6 days in the future, so nothing is set in stone.