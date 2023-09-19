MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cooler start to the morning in comparison to yesterday. This afternoon will be clear and mild. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Clear and calm for tonight. Temperatures will be similar to last night/this morning. Upper-50s to near 60 in the Pee Dee and low-60s at the coast.

Nothing really changes temperature-wise for Wednesday or Thursday. Wednesday will again be a mostly sunny day, only partly sunny on Thursday.

Changes come for Friday and into the weekend. A low-pressure center will develop to our south off the East Coast. This will generate rain on Friday and Saturday. The coast will see the highest rainfall totals. It is still too early to nail down exact numbers.

This area of low pressure is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. Over the next two days 0% chance of becoming a tropical depression and a 30% chance over the next seven days. The probability of being a tropical storm this week is less than 20%.

Even if this does develop the center stays offshore, but it will be close enough to bring us rain, breezy conditions, and again rip currents.