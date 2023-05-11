MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cooler start to the morning, but the afternoon will see similar temperatures to yesterday with mid to upper-70s at the coast and mid-80s inland. Dewpoints will be in the 50s today, so the humidity won’t be bad at all.

Somewhat normal temperatures for tonight as the low-60s are expected along the Grand Strand and mid to upper-50s inland. A warming trend will continue through Mother’s Day which is this Sunday. Tomorrow will have temperatures in the upper-70s and mid-80s. Florence will be in the upper-80s by Sunday and there are some isolated rain chances in the forecast.

Better rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.