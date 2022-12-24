MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Throughout the area, temperatures were very slow to warm up throughout the day. Early this morning Lumberton reached 16 degrees which ties the low-temperature record from 1975. Florence and Lumberton only warmed to 29 degrees today and that is also a record. Both cities achieved the coldest-high temperature for December 24th.

The skies will remain clear tonight. Upper teens are expected once again inland and the beaches will attempt to hang on to 20 degrees. The best difference between tonight and last night is that there is not going to be any extreme impact from wind chill. There is no wind chill advisory in place tonight.

For Christmas, it will be another very cold day with temperatures reaching 40 along the coast and upper-30s inland, but at least it will be very sunny and dry.

Tomorrow also begins a warming trend. Sunshine and clear skies will last all workweek. The area will be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. 50s on Wednesdays, and even 60s to finish the workweek. Overnight low temperatures will remain below freezing until Thursday morning.