MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A stalled frontal boundary lies over the Sandhills of North Carolina into the Midlands of South Carolina. That will allow for a deep southerly flow to continue to push moisture into the coastal communities and eventually the Pee Dee late this morning into the afternoon hours. This means we will see a little more cloud cover over the area today with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see them first along the coast, but they’ll expand into the Pee Dee by this afternoon. That will keep our temperatures in check. Highs today will only manage to make it into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and near 90 in the Pee Dee. We could also see some heavy rain with these thunderstorms, especially along the coast. So watch for some minor flooding where we see multiple rounds of heavy rain today.

Tonight, we will start to see a little more drier air work into the area. We could see some patchy fog develop after midnight. Lows will fall into the 70s. That drier air will first appear in the Pee Dee. Storm chances for you all will stay below 20% on Friday. Along the coast, we could see an isolated storm or two develop along and near the sea breeze front. So we will keep those chances around 20-30%.

This weekend will be relatively nice. We will see those temperatures sneak back into the 90s. But lower humidity than we have been seeing should make it a tad more tolerable. An isolated storm or two is possible along the coast with the daily sea breeze but overall less than 30%.

As we get into next week, more sunshine and temperatures returning to those 90-degree-plus days.