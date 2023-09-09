MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An isolated storm will continue to be possible for tonight, but a majority of the time it will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will be close to normal. The Pee Dee should expect upper-60s to near 70 degrees and low-70s at the coast.

Sunday will be a slightly better day. The rain will not be as persistent, but there are still scattered storms forecasted for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Isolated storms are expected on Monday and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer. It will still be humid throughout the first part of the work week and then cooler and more refreshing air to wrap up the week.

