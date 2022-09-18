MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee.

Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.

Temperatures continue to warm to near record-breaking levels. The hottest day is going to be on Thursday. The beaches will top out at near 90 degrees and Pee Dee is going to be in the mid-90s. The current forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 95 degrees and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 for Lumberton.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a monster trough is going over New England Thursday night and this is associated with a cold front at the surface. The air is Canadian and therefore on Friday, there will be a significant cooldown on the order of 10-15 degrees. The air will also be dry once again.