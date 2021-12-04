Another Saturday in the 70s

Happy Saturday all! Our morning kicks off on a milder note yet again, with most temperatures between the mid-40s and low 50s. A lighter jacket can be tossed aside with highs building into the 70s this afternoon.

A great deal of sunshine will work to hold on today as well, but cloud cover will be on the increase for Sunday and Monday as rain showers continue to hold off. Sunday should see average highs around 70, but we’ll be back to the mid-70s on Monday, with another surge of southerly winds.

Get the umbrellas ready for next week, though, as we finally look to see our next system of showers passing through Tuesday night, with lingering rain chances all the way through Thursday. Stay tuned for further forecast details as we get closer.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds mix in with lows in the low 50s to upper-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.