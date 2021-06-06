Another soggy and humid afternoon on deck

It’s been a cloudy, soggy, and muggy Sunday afternoon. Looking forward to tonight rain will fizzle out with mild lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow conditions will be very similar, with highs bumping just a degree or two, once again with spotty storms popping up for the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off shower and storm chances into the thick of the workweek as a similar setup, with slightly hotter afternoon highs, will be hanging in there. We should be drying out a bit closer to Thursday and Friday. The positive in all of the rain will be that we will finally put a dent in our current drought conditions.

TONIGHT: Few showers here and there. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Breaks of sun with isolated pm storms. Highs in the low to upper 80s.