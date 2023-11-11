MYRTLE BEACH, S.C, (WBTW) — Overall it was not a great weather day across the area. The entire day was overcast and rainy. High temperatures were only in the 50s today and there are not many improvements in the forecast for tomorrow.

Rain will continue for tonight and temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Sunday morning will continue with the clouds and rain. Luckily rain chances will be lowering throughout the late afternoon and evening but it will still be cloudy. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Clouds will lessen across the area from Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be colder tomorrow night down into the low to mid-40s. Sunshine returns on Monday and temperatures will be back into the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures will rise a couple of degrees per day throughout the work week. By Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. Overall the first part of the week is dry and a slight rain chance by Thursday and Friday.