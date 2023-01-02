There will be widespread fog to start the day with warm afternoon temps. Today has a very similar outlook to yesterday with temperatures near 70 degrees throughout the area. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 am, then we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Warming continues for Tuesday when the Pee Dee is going to make it into the mid-70s and the beaches will be in the low-70s.

Isolated rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Scattered showers will occur Wednesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the area. The cold front will move offshore early Thursday morning, cooling temperatures to the mid-60s Thursday afternoon. Friday will be even cooler with highs topping out near average in the mid-50s.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid-50s Saturday and upper-50s on Sunday.

Today, morning fog followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs 69-70 inland,67-68 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 49-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 72-74 inland, 70-72 beaches.