A good Wednesday morning my friends! After yesterday’s storms, the weather pattern has calmed down.

Today, we’ll be right back at it with sunshine again. Temps cool a bit as well, with highs back to the 70s all the way through the first half of the weekend. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be mainly sunny as well, but we can see a shake up getting into the weekend.

Our next shot at spotty showers and storms, which doesn’t look too impressive at the moment, will be later into Saturday. Please stay tuned this week for any storms chances for this weekend!

TODAY: Mainly sunny, but cooler than we’ve been, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder, with lows around 50, as low as the mid 40s inland.

THURSDAY: Good deal of sun with highs around 70 to the mid 70s.