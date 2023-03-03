The chance for showers will continue late today, then we will clear out for the weekend. Today will be windy and warm ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s, and winds will be gusty. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms in the evening and onto the overnight. Skies will clear tonight, and there will be a slow cool down for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, and 60s to near 70° on Sunday.

It will warm up to start next week. A cold front Tuesday night could bring a stray shower and another cool down for the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm with a chance for storms late. Highs 78-80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Saturday, sunny, breezy and nice. Highs in the low to mid 70s.