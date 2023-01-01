MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another mild night on deck where low temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s, ten degrees or so above average.

Patchy fog is expected once again tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow has a very similar outlook to today with temperatures near 70 degrees throughout the area.

Warming continues for Tuesday where the Pee Dee is going to make it into the mid-70s and the beaches will be in the low-70s. Isolated rain is possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Scattered showers will occur Wednesday afternoon into the evening time as a cold front moves through the area this will cool temperatures to the mid-60s on Thursday and mid-50s on Friday.