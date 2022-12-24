MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cold arctic air will continue to affect the area. Temperatures will struggle to make it to freezing across the area. The boarder belt will see temperatures below freezing all day. Wind chill values will stay in the teens and 20s all day.

A few high clouds may move over the area tonight, that could keep us a few degrees warmer as we head into Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Christmas day will be sunny. We warm slightly into the upper 30s, maybe low 40s for a few locations. It will continue to be breezy, but not as windy as Saturday. We drop back below freezing Christmas night.

Next week will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will slowly moderate every day. By the end of the week we will be in the 60s.