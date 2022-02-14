Back below freezing tonight

Sunshine over the next couple of days will slowly warm us up. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures falling below freezing in most places. High pressure will control our weather through mid week, bringing lows of sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. It will be a little warmer with highs near 60 tomorrow, and in the low to mid 60s Wednesday. Clouds will increase Thursday, and there will be a chance for a shower late in the day. The better chance for rain will be Thursday night and Friday with a cold front moving across the Carolinas. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Thursday and Friday, then cool to near 60 for the weekend. The front will stall offshore over the weekend, so skies may not completely clear. A storm system will develop on Monday, bringing a chance for rain.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 27 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild. Highs 62 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.