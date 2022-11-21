Most places will see temperatures below freezing again tonight. Much of the Pee Dee will see temperatures fall into the 20s. Tomorrow will be cool with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will start to warm up as we head into the middle of the week. Clouds will build back in and there will be a chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday as a storm system passes by offshore. High pressure will build in and dry us out for Thanksgiving. Another storm system could impact the area on Friday with another chance for showers. Drier weather will build in for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 26 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs 58 inland, 62 beaches.