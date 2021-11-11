Back in the 70s today ahead of a cold front

The warm weather will continue through the end of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, warm weather this week has moved off shore. The winds have shifted to the south and will bring in more moisture. Higher humidity will lead to patchy morning fog and more clouds today. There will be a slight chance for a shower throughout the day, but the better chance for rain will be tonight. A few showers will continue Friday morning with a cold front. It will stay warm through Friday with highs in the 70s.

Cooler weather will move in for the weekend. A second cold front will move through dry on Saturday. Temperatures will be close to normal on Saturday, then cooler Sunday with highs only near 60. The cool weather will continue next week with another dry cold front for Monday. Even cooler weather will move in for Tuesday, then well warm back up for the second half of the week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mild with morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.