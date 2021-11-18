Back into the 70s today ahead of a cold front

One more warm day before cooler weather arrives. We will warm back into the 70s today, but there will be more clouds around, and a slight chance for a shower. A cold front will move through tonight. For most spots it will come through with no rain.

Friday will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s even with plenty of sunshine. The sunny, cool weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another cold front will move through on Monday with a better chance for rain. The coolest weather so far this season will move in for the middle of next week with highs only in the 50s.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60-62 inland, 60 beaches.