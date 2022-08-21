Our Sunday start has been great, but changes are coming for the later phases of this afternoon. Convective potential ramps up again as storm chances increase.

Scattered thunderstorms will eventually develop, so it’s back to keeping eyes on the sky. Moisture will increase Monday, too, with scattered rain and thunderstorms, not to mention more cloud cover. Warm and muggy conditions with isolated to scattered storms will continue for the rest of next week. It’s going to be a tough pattern to shake off, so stay tuned for further updates.

Today: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms around. Highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

Tonight: Lingering T-storm with limited clearing. Lows in the mid- to low-70s.

Monday: Mainly clouds with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.