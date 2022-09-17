MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine dominates again today and we will still be enjoying lower relative humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the Pee Dee and low-80s for the coast.

Coastal Carolina University is at home in Conway for a football game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Conditions are perfect for outdoor festivities today.

Beautiful weather continues for tomorrow with the only difference being the humidity. The dewpoints will be increasing noticeably for tomorrow and the feeling of summertime will return and last for a while.

Temperatures will be similar on Sunday in the low-mid 80s, but it will feel like the upper-80s. The mugginess of summertime is going to get worse as we go throughout the work week, especially for the Grand Strand as dewpoints will return to the lower-70s. Temperatures will be steadily increasing and the hottest day is going to be Thursday when temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the Pee Dee and upper-80s for the Grand Strand.

If the forecast for Thursday remains constant the dewpoints are going to make the feel-like temperatures close to 100 degrees. Breaking high-temperature records are also something that may be on the line.

In Florence, on Thursday 9/22, the forecast is 94 degrees, currently, and the record is 96 set in 1980. Also, Lumberton’s forecasted high is 94 degrees and the record is 95 set in 1940.