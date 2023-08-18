MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A beautiful end to the work week across the area. We will see lots of sunshine today mixed with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will reach near 90 degrees. As you travel inland to the Pee Dee, highs will reach the lower 90s there. A mild night coming up. We will see some areas across the Western Pee Dee fall into the upper 60s. Some nice refreshing air, after this weeks heat.

Speaking of heat, it will be making a big return. A large area of high pressure has sat up camp across the central part of the Country. The board scale of this high pressure will give us a prolong spell of heat and low, low rain chances. That will allow those weekend plans to go off with much issue. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. As of right now, the thinking is we will have less than a 10% chance of precipitation both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both days will reach the low 90s in the Pee Dee. The sea breeze will help along the coast with highs reaching the upper 80s. A very isolated shower or storm is possible, but for the majority it will remain dry.

As we get into next week. We will see those hot temperatures return. Most days next week along the coast will warm to around 90. The Pee Dee will warm into low to mid 90s. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day, as some areas in the Pee Dee will be in the upper 90s, close to 100. Heat index values will be well above 100. Next week also looks to remain relatively quiet and dry as well.