MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of isolated showers were around this afternoon associated with the sea breeze, but tonight will be dry and mild. Low temperatures will be above-average in the mid-70s at the coast and low-70s inland.

Beautiful conditions stick around for tomorrow but it will be hotter. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s in the Pee Dee and upper-80s at the coast. Feel-like temperatures will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees.

An expansive upper atmosphere of high pressure dominates most of the country and will keep rain away all week. Temperatures will be on a warming trend Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low-90s at the coast and upper-90s inland.

The cooldown will come by Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. Seasonable weather to wrap up the week.