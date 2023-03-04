MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cool. Seasonable temperatures will be observed in the Pee Dee expected low to mid-40s. The Grand Strand will be trending warmer than normal for this time of year in the upper-40s.

Sunshine and beautiful weather will wrap up the weekend. It will be a little cooler tomorrow with the upper-60s and low-70s expected. Everyone will be back in the 70s on Monday. The warmest day will be on Tuesday when 80 is forecasted in Florence and the upper-70s at the coast. There is a record in jeopardy. North Myrtle Beach’s high-temperature record for March 7th is 78 degrees.

A dry cold front will move through on Wednesday and return temperatures to the 60s to finish out the week.