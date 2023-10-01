MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It was a perfect Sunday across the area and luckily that is the trend throughout the week. Skies will remain clear for tonight and it will be cool. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s across the Pee Dee, and low 60s along the Grand Strand.

Monday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will manage to warm into the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday, and low-80s for the remainder of the week. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will hold close to 80 degrees each day. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.