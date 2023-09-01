MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The nicer weather that moved in yesterday afternoon will continue through the weekend thanks to some high pressure from the north. The low humidity will continue for today; partnered with below-average temperatures means it will feel amazing outside. High temperatures only in the low to mid-80s.

Overnight will be cool and crisp once again. Temperatures will run in the upper-50s to near 60 inland and low-60s at the coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with low humidity and high temperatures in the 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-60s through the weekend. Sunday will be nice as well, just a little warmer with some spots in the upper 80s.

The sunny weather will continue for Labor Day, but it will be a little warmer with many places in the Pee Dee in the 90s.