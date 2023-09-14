MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area yesterday and it will be changing the weather. The changes are minor today, but very noticeable for tomorrow.

It will still be sticky and humid outside today, but also a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will be very normal in the mid-80s for today. There are a couple of showers and storms that are heading our way from the west, so an isolated shower and storm are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be gradually clearing tonight and temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s inland and mid-60s at the beach.

Beach conditions are not good today and tomorrow. Hurricane Lee will be passing to the west of Bermuda tonight and though it is hundreds of miles offshore there is a high rip current risk today and tomorrow as well as a small craft and high surf advisory.

Friday will be sunny with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s. The nice weather will continue through most of the weekend. The next weak front will move through Sunday night with showers mostly overnight. Nice weather will continue for the first half of next week with temperatures close to normal.