MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) —

Today we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s across the area with ample sunshine. This will wrap up a perfect weekend of weather. Lows will be on the cool side tonight as we fall into the 40s.

As we head into the work week, tranquil weather is expected. Sunny skies and warm temperatures through the first part of the week. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we top out in the 80s in the Pee Dee and mid to upper 70s along the coast. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. No rain is expected.

Thursday and Friday, we will slowly fall into the low 60s for highs, as a cold front moves through the area. Some of the models are wanting to bring a front towards the area on Friday. So for now we will keep a 30% of showers in the forecast for Friday.