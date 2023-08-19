MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A beautiful weekend coming up for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We expect to see a relatively calm stretch of weather over the next seven days. The beautiful weather starts today. You probably notice if you have walked out the door this morning, the humidity has been put into check. A nice morning will be followed by a nice day, today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs will top out in the upper 80s along the coast. Once you get into the Pee Dee temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be comfortable. Along the Grand Strand we will stay in the low 70s. Once you get into the Pee Dee, most of us will fall to 70 degrees. A few locations will fall into the upper 60s. Giving it a real fall vibe.

Another good thing about this weekend, is the lower humidity. Sunday will feature a day more like Saturday. Mostly sunny skies both along the coast and in the Pee Dee. Humidity levels will stay low, except right along the coast. We could see an isolated storm form on Sunday along the sea breeze. Otherwise we will remain fairly clear of precipitation through the weekend, into early next week.

The heat starts to return by the beginning of the week. A high pressure that has brought big time heat to locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and other central plain states will extend the love to those new areas that are moving into the heat dome which includes all of us in the Southeast. The only caveat to this is, the heat and humidity could trigger a storm fairly quickly this week.

Thunderstorm chance remain fairly low over the next seven day period. The Tropics remain active as well. Right now we have 4 areas of interest to watch. So right on cue the tropics are waking up as we head into the peak season.