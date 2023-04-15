MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –

Saturday looks to be a great day across the area. We will see mostly sunny skies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. That warm air continues Sunday. Highs again on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will be tracking a cold front that is expected to move through the area. Right now it looks to have a few showers and storms move through during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Level 1 risk of severe weather. Damaging winds would be the primary concern with any storm. We will continue to track that threat, and update on air, and social media.

After the frontal passage, sunny skies return for much of next week. We will be a little cooler through the first part of the week with highs in the 70s, both in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Wednesday into late week will keep the sunshine around. Highs will start to warm into the mid to upper 70s in the Grand Strand and upper 70s to low 80s in our Pee Dee communities.

It looks like after the storms and showers over the weekend, very little rain is expected next week, as high pressure off the southeast coast takes control of the weather pattern.