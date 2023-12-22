MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be a partly sunny and seasonal day around the area with highs near 60 degrees. High pressure in the western Carolinas is weakening which has caused the clouds to increase. The weather will be nice and mild over the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will climb to the mid-60s. This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much nicer than last year. The highs on Christmas Eve 2022 were only 30 degrees! Overnight it was down in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. Last Christmas was the coldest Christmas in more than three decades, but this Christmas will be above average.

A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas Day with showers moving in throughout the afternoon. The best chance for widespread rain will be Monday night through midday on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals are expected around 1-1.5″, but some models have higher projections.

It will still be warm on Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid-60. It will stay mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns. Temperatures will cool a little more on Thursday, back into the mid-50s