Nice weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure to our north will stay in place through the weekend, keeping winds out of the east, which will prevent temperatures from getting too hot. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures near 70. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Monday will be a little warmer ahead of a cold front. Some spots will warm into the mid 90s on Monday. A cold front will move into the area on Monday and stall nearby through Wednesday. This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures will stay in the 80s. It should dry out by the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.