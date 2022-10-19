Sunny and cool weather will continue for the rest of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the next few days.

It was frigid this morning with Hartsville observing 29 degrees! Most of the Pee Dee was near freezing in the lower-30s. Florence Regional Airport saw 32 degrees which is a new low-temperature record. The previous record was 34 degrees in 1948.

Records are not likely to be broken tonight, but it will be quite cold with patchy frost possible, especially in Scotland County which is under a freeze watch tonight. The forecast for low temperatures is 33-36 degrees inland, and 38-40 degrees at the beaches. The low-temperature records are 34, 36, and 28 for Florence, North Myrtle Beach, and Lumberton, respectively.

Temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Sunny, warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.