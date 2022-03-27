It will be colder tonight now that the cold front has passed through the area. Temperatures will continue to be below normal until Wednesday. The cold air behind the front is just going to continue to be present throughout the Carolinas as there is no forcing mechanism to move the cold air out of the way.

Clear skies tonight will make it easy for radiational cooling. There is a freeze warning from 3AM to 9AM for all counties and along the immediate coast there is a frost advisory! Interestingly, the air temperature for the coast is going to be in the upper 30s, so theoretically this means that frost should not be possible; however, it is. Tonight, winds will be very calm and this will ultimately allow the cold air to settle to the surface. To have frost on a surface, that surface does in fact have to be 32F or below. The settling of cold air could potentially lower the ground temperature to 32F or below, making frost possible; however, the air temperature a couple of feet above the surface will be above freezing. Any frost will be patchy.

Sunshine will continue into the middle of the work week. Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures in the low 60s for the Grand Strand, and middle 60s for the Pee Dee. On Wednesday, temperature will surge, jumping into the upper 70s for the beaches and lower 80s for the Pee Dee. More clouds will be present on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday cold front which will bring patches of light showers for a majority of the day.