MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some patchy fog will be possible early this morning, but those chances will decrease throughout the late morning. Heading to work and the bus stop you will need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the mid-50s along the coast and upper-40s in the Pee Dee.

The day begins with mostly cloudy conditions which will break up slightly as we go throughout the afternoon. High temperatures for today will be slightly below average with lower-60s at the beach and near 60 degrees inland. A couple of inland communities may top out in the upper-50s. A cold front is halfway through the area and will cool things down for Thursday.

Cloudy conditions will persist this evening and it will be another cold night with mid-to-upper-30s inland and low-40s at the coast.

Tomorrow cloud cover will break up and more sunshine is expected but it is going to be noticeably colder with low-50s in the Pee Dee and mid-50s at the coast.

Thursday night is going to be very cold and we could be looking for a frost/freeze advisory from the National Weather Service. Inlandmost cities could see upper-20s with the mid-30s extending east to the coast.

The current high-temperature forecast for Florence on Thursday is 52 degrees which is the lowest high temperature since February 8th. Similarly, in North Myrtle Beach it will be the coldest since March 13th.