MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High pressure to the north is advecting some cooler air into the area, but it will be short-lived, as the high-pressure center moves offshore later tonight.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-50s. This is 5-7 degrees below average. Cold weather continues for tonight where the Pee Dee and border belt are going to be at or below freezing. The coast will stay in the mid-30s, but still, bundle up!

Sunshine continues for tomorrow, but there will be more clouds in the area, especially in the evening. Temperatures will be close to normal in the low-60s. The winds will become southerly on Saturday and a big warmup is expected where the low-70s are in the forecast once again.

Some light, isolated showers will be possible throughout the day on Saturday before a cold front moves through Saturday night, and this will return temperatures into the low-60s for Sunday.