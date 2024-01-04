Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, then it will be sunny again tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s inland, and around 30 along the coast. High pressure will bring sunshine again tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs around 50. Clouds will move in tomorrow night ahead of a storm that will bring rain on Saturday. Much of the rain will be in the morning. It will clear for Sunday and Monday. Another system will bring rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. There is potential for heavy rain on Tuesday. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 26 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Saturday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 64 beaches.