Below freezing tonight

Cold weather is settling in tonight, but we will see sunshine again tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather all week long, bringing plenty of sunshine. While it will be cold tonight with most places below freezing, the sunny weather ahead will warm us up. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 60s. We will see mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Some spots will see low 70s on Thursday, the low to mid 70s are expected on Friday. The warm weather should continue into the weekend. A cold front to the north will provide a few more clouds this weekend, and a slight chance for a shower on Sunday. A stronger cold front will bring a few showers Monday, then cooler weather next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 64 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.