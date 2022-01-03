Much colder weather tonight will continue tomorrow. The storm system that brought last night’s storms and today’s wind, plus has cooled us down, is moving away. Winds will diminish this evening, and temperatures will fall below freezing tonight under clear skies. High pressure will build in, bringing sunshine tomorrow, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. A few clouds will move in tomorrow night, and skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday as it warms up a bit. A cold front will move through Thursday night, and cooler weather will return Friday and Saturday. It will warm up a little Sunday. A cold front with some rain will move through Sunday night with cooler weather returning to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 27 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.