The cool weather will continue through Thursday. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping below freezing away from the coast. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, but it will still be cool with high temperatures in the 50s. The area of high pressure will move offshore Friday, and winds will turn to the south. This will start to warm us up with highs into the 60s. High temperatures will be near 70 both days this weekend. Saturday will have nice weather, then a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Cooler weather will return to start next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.