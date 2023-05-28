MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The low-pressure center is out of the viewing area and is heading off to the northeast. It is still going to be cool and cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s inland and near 60 degrees on the coast.

For Memorial Day, a cloudy start with some patchy fog possible inland. There is likely to be some sunshine and blue skies for portions of the day. Late in the afternoon and during the evening there is likely to be a couple of pop-up showers, but a least most of the day is dry and warm. High temperatures tomorrow in the mid to upper-70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Tuesday with the Pee Dee returning to the 80s. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day of Tuesday.

Mostly dry Wednesday with all cities in the 80s.