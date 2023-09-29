MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Friday everyone! We have made it to the weekend. We have also made it to the timeframe where we expect to see more sunshine. As we start Friday, we will see a cloudy start. As the morning into early afternoon goes on, the sun will become more and more prevalent. The breezy conditions will begin to back down as well. Highs today will be in the low 80s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Looking into the weekend, you couldn’t ask for a better stretch of weather. So many outdoor events are going on, ang along with all the fall fun the forecast is going to be ideal. We will see lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will range in the low 80s with very little humidity. It will feel spectacular along with those Carolina blue skies.

Going into next week, we continue to see a stretch of nice weather. Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to possibly mid-80s on some days. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s in the Pee Dee to low 60s across the Grand Strand. Right now, little to no rain in the forecast.