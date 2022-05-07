Happy Saturday out there! We are starting this one out muggy and mild with highs slated for the upper 70s!

There is a chance of isolated showers into the afternoon, but the big story will be the cooler weather that is pressing in for Mother’s Day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. No doubt about it that many will be breaking out the jackets and sweatshirts. Into the work and school week ahead, temperatures will work to rebound into the 70s with a good deal of sunshine at least through Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, but not as warm with a chance for later p.m. showers. Highs 79 inland, 78 beaches.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows falling to the mid and lower 50s.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs mostly in the mid-60s.