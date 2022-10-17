Much colder weather is moving in tonight. A cold front will pass through tonight with a stray shower or two, but most places will stay dry. It will start to get cooler with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Cold, Canadian high pressure will build in tomorrow, bringing plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures only in the 60s. It will get cold tomorrow night with low temperatures in the 30s. We will be close to record lows tomorrow and Wednesday nights, and frost is possible away from the coast. It will stay sunny through the rest of the week, and it will stay cold through Thursday. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s on Friday, and it will be sunny and warm for the weekend. The warming trend will continue into next week, and some spots could see 80 by Monday.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower. Turning cooler. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.