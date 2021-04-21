Temperatures expected to drop into the 40s Wednesday night; some spots could see 30s Thursday night

Much cooler weather moving in tonight will last through the rest of the week. A strong cold front will move offshore tonight. No rain is expected, but it will stay windy and temperatures will fall quickly this evening. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight, and only warm into the 60s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow night will be clear and cold with some spots dipping into the upper 30s. Friday will be a little warmer, but still below normal with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A storm system will bring rain for much of Saturday, then clear on Sunday. High pressure will build in for next week with sunshine and temperatures above normal.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Tonight, mainly clear, windy and turning cooler. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.