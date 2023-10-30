The recent warm weather is coming to an end. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. A cold front will move through early tomorrow morning, bringing much cooler weather. We will also see more clouds and a few showers with high temperatures only in the 60s. Most spots will cool into the 30s tomorrow night, and only warm into the 50s on Wednesday, even with lots of sunshine. Wednesday night will be the peak of the cold, when many inland locations will see the first freeze of the season. High pressure will bring sunshine through the rest of the week, and that will slowly warm it up. Expect 60s by Friday, then 70s for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a few showers. Highs 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.