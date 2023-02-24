Much cooler weather moving in to start the weekend, but it will warm up again on Sunday. A cold front will push south of us tonight, leaving us mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be much cooler than it has been recently with temperatures staying in the 50s. It will stay cloudy with some light rain and drizzle. Sunshine will eventually break out on Sunday, and that will help warm us into the 60s to near 70. Very warm weather will return for next week. A weak cold front will move through Monday night with a chance for showers. It will stay warm through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s. A storm system on Friday will bring a chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and much cooler with some light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 65-70.