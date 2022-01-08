Big cooldown coming

It was another beautiful, chilly day inland and along the Grand Strand. Beautiful weather will begin to clear out later today. By tonight and into tomorrow morning expect to see increasing cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will impact our region late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Expect a couple hours of rain, could be moderate at some times. Rainfall could accumulate ½ inch in some places. The front is fast-moving and will be out of our region by Monday afternoon. The passage of the front will drop high temperatures into the 40s on Tuesdays and lows will be near 30s for the beach and high 20s inland. This will be the coldest temperatures this season! Wednesday-Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the Grand Strand. Sky conditions for these three days will be mostly clear. On Saturday expect partly cloudy conditions ahead of another cold front. A few places may see a stray shower Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. Most places will not see rain longer than a couple of hours.